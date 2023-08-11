‘He’s Inside The Government!’: Andy McCarthy Tears Into DOJ Appointing Weiss As Special Counsel

Former U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy tore into the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel on Friday, claiming Weiss is “inside the government.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden had “reached the stage” where Weiss should continue as a special counsel. IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified however, Weiss allegedly told a group of law enforcement officials in an Oct. 2022 email that he was “not the deciding person on whether charges [would be] filed” in the Hunter case. Weiss denied the accusations and said in a letter to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham he had “never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

McCarthy was asked how the appointment would affect the ongoing Congressional investigation into the president’s son. (RELATED: House Oversight Chairman James Comer Calls Special Counsel Announcement Part Of A DOJ ‘Coverup’)

“This is a sham, there is no special counsel investigation and there is no Biden investigation. The special counsel regulations, what makes a special counsel special is that you are a lawyer who is brought in from outside the United States government. Not just outside the Justice Department, outside the government. This U.S. attorney is being appointed notwithstanding that he is an attorney who is a top official in the Biden Justice Department and Garland made clear is going to remain a top official in the Biden Justice Department,” McCarthy said.

“This is the Biden Justice Department’s vehicle for maintaining control of an investigation that they are not pursuing. They have had the case for five years, they have never indicted it, they’re strategically allowing the statute of limitations to run to the point that the 2014 and 2015 conduct, which covers most of the $21 million that the congressional investigation report showed this week, that’s already time barred. And it’s time barred because David Weiss himself decided to let those charges die rather than bring an indictment. They are not doing anything that you would do if there was an actual investigation and he can’t be a special counsel because he’s inside the government and the point of having a special counsel is to bring in someone from outside the government who we can trust to do a credible investigation.”

Hunter recently pleaded not guilty to charges related to tax fraud after a plea deal fell apart over questions about wide-ranging immunity from future prosecutions unrelated to the scope of the charges.