Bear Crashes Colorado Wedding, Gobbles Up All The Cannoli

A bear crashed a Colorado wedding in early August and did not skip dessert, the newlyweds say.

The bear raided the dessert table when it showed up at the July 31 ceremony uninvited, 9News Denver reported Aug. 5. Bride Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez posted a Facebook picture of the bear face-deep in food at her wedding to Brandon Martinez.

A Colorado Couple Figured How The Only Thing Worse Than Rain On Your Wedding Day Is A Bear On Your Dessert Table https://t.co/yPqCRyHT0i pic.twitter.com/695qi54mFk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 9, 2023

“It’s not too often you go in to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it,” Brandon told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘End of Marriage’: Man Goes Viral With ‘Brutal’ Prank On New Bride)

“I think … [the bear] went out with the lemon bars, and then the cannolis — which, we were most looking forward to the cannolis,” Cailyn said.

Security shooed the bear away after the animal treated himself to some desserts during the dancing portion of the evening, according to 9News.

Along with the wild guest, the high school sweethearts said their Boulder County wedding faced heavy rains that raged as they exchanged vows.

“So by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, us and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome,” Cailyn told 9News.

The bride laughed and described the event as “the perfect Colorado wedding.”

“Life doesn’t always go to plan, but it’s how you get through it together,” she said.