CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Soft Serve Ice Cream

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a media statement Thursday, warning Americans of a listeria outbreak linked to soft serve ice cream cups.

At least two people were hospitalized from the listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups, but the true number of those infected is assumed to be significantly higher, according to the CDC. Many people can reportedly recover from listeria without medical intervention, so it can take weeks to determine whether an individual should be counted as part of an outbreak.

Real Kosher Ice Cream, the brand behind “Soft Serve On The Go,” issued a recall of the product Aug. 9. But the CDC remains concerned, since the product was served at a long-term care facility, where older residents are more at risk of developing serious symptoms from the disease.

The sorbet cups created by Real Kosher Ice Cream are also part of the recall.

LISTERIA OUTBREAK: Do not eat “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups. These recalled ice cream cups were sold nationwide and were served in at least one long-term care facility. For info, go to https://t.co/QeiJRSWsi2. pic.twitter.com/PQu7fmRpqZ — CDC (@CDCgov) August 10, 2023



Americans are asked to check their freezers and throw away any “Soft Serve On The Go” products they may have. Anyone reporting symptoms of listeria should also contact their medical care providers, per the CDC. These include: fever, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, seizures, loss of balance and muscle aches. (RELATED: CDC Won’t Issue Warning As Leprosy Outbreak Strikes Central Florida)

Listeria can cause stillbirths in pregnant women and can be fatal for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the CDC noted in their recall notice.