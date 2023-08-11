Rep. Greg Steube Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday.

The Daily Caller obtained the resolution, which lists Bribery, Extortion, Obstruction of justice, Fraud and Financial involvement in drugs & prostitution as reasons to impeach Biden.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a statement after introducing the resolution. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

Article 1 states: “Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden) and James Biden sold access to then Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. (Joe Biden) while he was in office from 2009 to 2017 and sold promised access to a future Biden Presidential Administration while he was out of office from 2017 to 2021. Hunter and James appear to have promised official actions by Joe Biden in return for payments and business opportunities from foreign and domestic business partners. Joe Biden assisted by making appearances, phone calls, meeting with the ‘business partners,’ and knowingly allowing his family members to promise access to him and actions by him in furtherance of these schemes. Hunter Biden threatened business partners that official actions could be taken against them if they did not meet terms or make payments. In at least one instance, Hunter implied that Joe Biden was aware of these threats and willing to assist in enforcing the threats, potentially through official actions. Hunter Biden attempted to enrich himself and the Biden family by threatening official actions from his father, who he claims was willing to assist in the scheme. These acts are abuses of power as well as the following federal crimes or conspiracy to commit the following federal crimes: Bribery of Public Officials, 18 USC § 201; Hobbs Act Extortion ‘Under Color of Official Right,’ 18 USC § 1951; Honest Services Fraud relating to use of official position, 18 USC § 1346.”

Article 2 States: “According to testimony from IRS whistleblowers, members of the Biden campaign improperly colluded with Justice Department (DOJ) officials to improperly interfere with investigations into tax crimes alleged to have been committed by Hunter Biden. These acts constitute an abuse of power as well as Obstruction of Justice, 18 USC §§ 1505, 1510, 1512.”

READ THE IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — Steube Impeachment Resolution St by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

Article 3 States: “James Biden recruited ‘investors’ for business ventures that ultimately failed. There is evidence to suggest that these investment opportunities were sold to investors based on false and fraudulent pretenses and promises. Access to Joe Biden and indications that Joe Biden supported these schemes were used to lure investors into the schemes. These acts constitute fraud or conspiracy to commit fraud in violation of 18 USC §§ 1943, 1949.” (RELATED: MTG Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden)

Article 4 States: “Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have a long history of comingled and intertwined finances. Between 2010 and 2019 thousands of dollars of Biden family money was spent on illegal drug transactions and prostitution. These acts constitute violations of or conspiracy to violate federal drug laws at 21 USC §§ 841, 842, 843, 846 and federal prostitution laws at 18 USC §§ 2421, 2421A, 2422.” (RELATED: House Moves To Delay Impeachment Vote For Biden)

In late June, The U.S. House of Representatives voted to delay efforts to impeach Biden. The vote was 219-208.

In May, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden during a press conference.