House Moves To Delay Impeachment Vote For Biden

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to delay efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.

The vote was 219-208.

In May, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden during a press conference.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the articles of impeachment, claiming Biden is trying to “systematically destroy” the U.S. In 2o21, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, citing his alleged involvement with Ukraine while serving as vice president. (RELATED: Here Are The Six Republicans Who Voted ‘Present’ For Adam Schiff’s Censure)

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said in May. (RELATED: ‘Impressively Correct’: MTG Confirms Report She Called Rep. Boebert ‘A Little B*tch’)

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Greene have gone at it on the House floor over similar articles of impeachment for Biden.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.