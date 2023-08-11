REPORT: Despite Gal Gadot’s Recent Comments, New ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Is Not Underway

Gal Gadot has made comments suggesting talks are in place to develop “Wonder Woman 3,” but sources close to the matter have refuted her statements, according to Variety.

Gadot’s recent interviews gave every impression she’d be back for another installment of “Wonder Woman,” but fans reportedly aren’t going to see her take on that role again anytime soon, Variety reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot said during a recent interview with ComicBook. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart.”

“From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together,” she added, referencing DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, it appears that’s not the case, according to Variety.

Gadot seemed convinced she would be reclaiming her Wonder Woman role, issuing that statement to a number of different outlets. She recently told Flaunt magazine that she spoke with Gunn and Safran about developing the new movie.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot told the outlet, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.” (RELATED: Gal Gadot’s Training Routine Proves Once More She’s A Wonder)

Gadot’s idea of a third “Wonder Woman” movie making its way from Warner Bros. and DC Studios isn’t aligned with their knowledge of the situation, the sources told Variety. They insisted nothing of the nature had been promised to Gadot, and that DC Universe execs haven’t developed anything definitive with the actress.