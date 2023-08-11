‘Can You Answer The Question?’: Kaitlan Collins Presses Abbe Lowell On Hunter Investigation ‘Linking Back’ To Joe Biden

CNN anchor and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins pressed Hunter Biden’s lawyer Friday over whether he believes investigations into Hunter’s foreign business dealings may link back to his father, President Joe Biden.

Collins began by saying past investigations involving presidents tended to expand beyond the scope of their initial purpose. She asked Lowell whether the investigation targeting Hunter’s business dealings could eventually involve Joe Biden.

“Several of our last presidents, I think everyone except Obama, has had a special counsel or a special prosecutor,” Collins said. “I mean, these investigations have a way of ballooning and taking tacts that they did not initially have. Can you say, with certainty, that based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will in any way connect back to his father, the president?”

Lowell argued many right-wing politicians and media members have desperately searched for information to tie Hunter’s business dealings to his father and have found nothing. He then pivoted to bashing David Weiss, appointed as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

“But, can you answer the question, about whether or not, from what you know, if you’re confident that this won’t in any way link back to the president?” Collins pressed.

“What I know is what the evidence has revealed,” Lowell responded. “I mean, that is what people should focus on.” (RELATED: Here’s The Exact Moment Hunter Biden’s Immunity Deal Imploded)

Lowell said that over the past five years, people with the “power of subpoenas,” such as David Weiss, have looked into “every transaction” Hunter Biden has made.

“They came up with a decision that the only two charges to file were two misdemeanors and a gun-diverted charge. Not any of the other things that the MAGA right wing have been yelling, from ‘money-laundering,’ to ‘foreign corruption,’ to ‘foreign agent.’ None of that. It’s not as if it wasn’t looked into, and now the conclusion is reached,” Lowell said.

“So, do I know that will change in the future? It shouldn’t change. This is not a new special counsel — this is an investigation that’s gone on for five years,” he concluded.

The White House and Joe Biden have repeatedly denied the president had any involvement in Hunter’s foreign business dealings. “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son,” White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams said in June. “As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life.”