Self-Proclaimed ‘Black Supremacist’ Teacher Fired

A self-professed “black supremacist,” “racist,” and “homophobe” is giving lie to the narrative that black people can’t be racist. The former elementary school teacher tweeted all about her racism against white people and threatened to kill her sister’s white boyfriend, according to texts exposed by Libs of TikTok.

Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on today’s episode of The Reaction:

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Hey Look, It’s Another Psychotic Taylor Swift Fan)