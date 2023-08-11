One Of History’s Most Brutal Leaders, Vlad The Impaler, May Have Actually Cried Tears Of Blood, Study Shows

New research published Aug. 8 indicates that Vlad the Impaler, one of history’s most murderous rulers, may have actually cried tears of blood.

The 15th-century ruler of “Wallachia” — who also served as inspiration for the fictional Vlad Dracula character — may have suffered from dysfunction in his cells and organs stemming from a genetic mutation, according to research from ACS Analytical Chemistry. Researchers analyzed three 15th-century letters written by Vlad himself and identified peptides and proteins they believe were secreted from him.

“We characterized about 500 peptides, of which about 100 peptides were certainly of human origin,” the study authors wrote. “Peptides related to blood proteins or coming from proteins involved in the respiratory system were identified in all the documents characterized.” (RELATED: We Somehow Missed Nick Cage As Dracula In This Hysterical Movie Trailer)

The proteins researchers found indicate Vlad may have suffered from issues with his skin and respiratory tract. The study authors also pointed out that “three peptides associated with proteins of the retina and tears were detected only in the documents dated 1475.”

There’s a high probability Vlad suffered from a condition called hamolacria, the researchers continued. Those who suffer from this condition cry tears with blood mixed in, according to the study.

“Although proteomics data cannot be considered exhaustive alone, altogether, these identifications might indicate that Dracula ‘cried tears of blood,'” the researchers wrote. “It is important to highlight that we cannot deny that probably more people may have touched these documents, but it is also presumable that the most prominent protein fingerprint should be related to Prince Vlad the Impaler.”