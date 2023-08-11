Walgreens Starts Blasting Music To Curb Loitering Losers And Vagrants

Walgreens locations in Chicago are officially blasting classical music to curb loiterers, ABC 7 reported Thursday.

Walgreens clearly has some taste, as certain stores in Chicago will be blasting a curated classical music playlist to deter people from lurking, ABC 7 reported. Bach and Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” is reportedly included in the short playlist that will be played on repeat, which is far better than all of the other songs I listen to on repeat all day.

Even more hilariously, the Deerfield Management Company (who are supposed to know a thing or two about social science) seemed to not understand why Walgreens would play music on repeat when there is no scientific evidence to suggest loud music on repeat will deter loiterers. As humans themselves, you’d think people employed by Deerfield would be able to turn the situation back on themselves: would they sit around somewhere while a song plays on repeat all day? No.

So why would anyone else? Duh.

A handful of 7-11 stores have also started blasting music outside of their locations to curb those who lurk outside. It’s a shame it has come to this, but without policing or proper solutions to stopping vagrancy and the homeless crisis, this is what business owners have to do. (RELATED: Cori Bush Ratioed After Claiming To Have Been Homeless, Turns Out She Might Have Done It To Herself)

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless absolutely hates the tactic.

“It is essentially treating them as less than human and treating them as a nuisance, whereas there are folks that are in need of housing and supports,” the group’s executive director Doug Schenkelberg said of the decision, per ABC 7.

I can understand why Schenkelberg is upset. If Chicago’s homeless population moves to other cities and states to avoid the music, then how is Schenkelberg supposed to make a salary from not solving the homeless crisis? Then again, I’m sure he can learn a thing or two from government agencies and nonprofits in California who exclusively exist to uphold the Homeless Industrial Complex making them all millions of dollars.