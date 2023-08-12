US

Video Shows Historic Church Survived Maui Wildfires Unscathed

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church on Waine street is seen untouched in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.

[PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images]

William Thompson Contributor
Following the catastrophic devastation of the Maui wildfires, a historic church in downtown Lahaina has remarkably emerged unscathed.

A recently surfaced TikTok video displayed the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church standing completely intact and defiant amidst the ruins. With its origins tracing back to 1846, the church’s resilience now stands as a “beacon of hope” for the heartbroken islanders, Daily Mail reported.

@hawaiibrunoldsquad Lahaina Church was saved . Jax was babtized here #mauifire #lahainahawaii #hawaiibrunoldsquad ♬ original sound – HawaiiBrunoldSquad

Within the tight-knit church community, expressions of profound gratitude reverberate on social media.

“Praise the Lord… upon this rock I will build my church!!! come and follow me,” user Jeffrey Domdoma commented on Facebook.

Terrence Watanabe, a pastor of the nearby St. Anthony’s parish, encapsulated the prevailing sentiment to The Pillar Thursday. Despite the sweeping destruction, “Maria Lanakila [Our Lady of Victory], is still standing, as is the rectory,” he stated.

Catholic Charities in Hawaii have actively participated in the mobilized relief efforts and have “contacted the national office for some help and support,” Watanabe added.


Lahaina’s 150-year-old banyan tree also remained miraculously spared from the fire damage.

The charred fig tree stands over 60 feet tall and is reportedly the oldest of its kind in the United States, per Daily Mail. Like the church, it also stands as a poignant symbol of endurance for the grieving community, the outlet noted.

An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.

An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport.  (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

While the cause of the blaze that erupted Tuesday remains elusive, the flames were exacerbated by fierce winds and arid conditions, per Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘Up To Our Necks’: Teen Describes Escaping Maui Wildfires, Standing In Ocean For Hours On End)

The death toll currently stands at 80, with a staggering 1,000 individuals unaccounted for after three days, according to a recent statement from Maui County. The Mayor reported that most of the recovered bodies had been found on the streets, the outlet noted.

Taylor Ganer and Hano Ganer search for their belongings in the ashes of their family's burnt-down house in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.

Taylor Ganer and Hano Ganer search for their belongings in the ashes of their family’s burnt-down house in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 67 people, authorities said on August 11, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state’s history. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet reported that search and rescue operations are now underway, with cadaver dogs intensively scouring the wreckage for any remains.