‘Be Likable, Ron!’: CNN Camera Catches Airplane Banner Taking Dig At DeSantis Fly Above His Iowa Event

An airplane carrying a banner over the Iowa State Fair on Saturday took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his interview with Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to CNN.

Reynolds hosted a “Fair-Side Chat” series during the state fair with several Republican 2024 presidential candidates, including DeSantis. A plane flew over the fair during the interview with DeSantis with a banner flying behind it reading “Be Likable, Ron!,” according to CNN. (RELATED: DeSantis Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Consider Drone Striking Mexican Cartels If Necessary)

It is unknown who was responsible for the banner, according to CNN.

Protesters had previously attempted to disrupt the event with DeSantis using whistles and cowbells in an attempt to drown out the candidate, which resulted in Reynolds chastising the protesters.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate,” Reynolds told the protesters. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”

DeSantis, during his interview, criticized President Joe Biden for attacking legislation in Florida that bars discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade while ignoring his own granddaughter. Biden acknowledged his son Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter for the first time in July after facing backlash.

DeSantis currently sits at 15.1% in GOP presidential primary polls, according to the RealClearPolitics average collected from July 12 to August 7.

