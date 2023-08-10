DeSantis Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Consider Drone Striking Mexican Cartels If Necessary

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told an Iowa voter on Thursday that he would “absolutely reserve the right” to use drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels if elected president.

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis told a voter who asked him if he would be willing to deploy drones against the cartels. (RELATED: DeSantis Debates NBC Reporter Over Promise To Use ‘Deadly Force’ Against Cartels)

DeSantis is asked if he would approve drone strikes on people suspected of drug smuggling from Mexico. “Yes, I’ve already said that,” DeSantis replied. “And it’s not just if they happen to come over the border.” pic.twitter.com/x6Omxa6GV0 — Amie Rivers (@amierrivers) August 10, 2023

NBC News followed up with DeSantis to ask him to elaborate on his thoughts.

“I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country,” he told NBC News. “We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country.”

DeSantis has repeatedly argued for a more aggressive approach to handling illegal immigration issues. On Aug. 4, during a New Hampshire town hall, he said that he would both build a wall on the Mexican border and use lethal force against the cartels.

“Buckle up. There’s a new sheriff in town on Jan. 20, 2025,” DeSantis said.

“Day one, we’re declaring it to be a national emergency,” he added. “I’m going to do what no president has been willing to do. We are going to lean in against the cartels directly, and we are going to use deadly force against them.”