Protesters Attempt To Drown Out GOP Candidate With Whistles, Cowbells At Iowa State Fair

Protesters attempted to disrupt an event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday with whistles and cowbells.

DeSantis was talking with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa during her Fairside Chat series when protesters began making a ruckus, briefly interrupting the event. Reynolds chastised the protesters, and said that every candidate needs an opportunity to speak and be heard so that voters can make informed decisions. (RELATED: Ramaswamy Raps To Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ To Cheering Iowa Voters)

“We’re going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate,” Reynolds told the protesters. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Protesters at the Iowa State Fair today. They were trying to interrupt Gov. Ron DeSantis’ talk with @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds Via the @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qQOPeWw2D9 — Kate Anderson (@kliseanderson) August 12, 2023

One of the individuals protesting was holding up a black bag with the phrase “Thank God for Abortion” written on it. The protesters were eventually removed from the area by security, resulting in loud cheers from the packed crowd attending the event.

DeSantis also dealt with protesters when he arrived in Iowa on Friday, who heckled the presidential nominee, according to The New York Times.

“Racist, fascist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis, go away,” the protesters chanted as DeSantis was on his bus tour, according to the Times.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.