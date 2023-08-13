Turley Warns Weiss Appointment Makes Garland Impeachment Inquiry Likely

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley warned Sunday on Fox News Sunday that the appointment of special counsel David Weiss means there could be a potential impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss would be appointed special counsel to continue the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss came under scrutiny after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that Weiss was not in control of the Hunter investigation. Weiss allegedly told a group of law enforcement officials in an Oct. 22 email that he was “not the deciding person on whether charges [would be] filed” in the Hunter case. Weiss has denied those allegations.

Host Shannon Bream said Fox’s justice producer asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) whether they are investigating President Joe Biden. The DOJ reportedly declined to comment. IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley recently told CNN that during their investigation into Hunter Biden there were leads that “clearly indicated that President Biden, had some type of involvement, and we just weren’t allowed to follow those leads.”

“Jonathon, what do you think the odds the Justice Department would actually be investigating the head of the executive Branch, the sitting president?” (RELATED: ‘Really Unlawful And Wrong Things’: Top Oversight Dem Concedes Hunter Biden May Be In Trouble)

“Well, the question is why wouldn’t you answer that question? You just gave great detail as to the scope of the investigation of Hunter Biden and you won’t tell the public whether the president is subject to the mandate? There is no reason for that. I mean this is a point of clarity because otherwise you are telling the rank and file, ‘we aren’t necessarily going to investigate the president.’ There is still that sense of reluctance. God help us we have another special counsel,” Turley said.

“The question is, you know, why wouldn’t you expand the mandate? Why would you select this individual? I mean, the fact is he violated the statute by going outside the Department of Justice. That’s happened before. But then [Garland] selected the person who was just accused by members of his own investigation team of a fixed investigation…It doesn’t resolve the underling concerns about your leadership. I think this is going to make it worse and likely fuel calls on the hill to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.”