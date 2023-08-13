‘Really Unlawful And Wrong Things’: Top Oversight Dem Concedes Hunter Biden May Be In Trouble

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jamie Raskin said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Hunter Biden did “really unlawful and wrong things.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss would be appointed special counsel to continue the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss came under scrutiny after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that Weiss was not in control of the Hunter investigation. Weiss allegedly told a group of law enforcement officials in an Oct. 22 email that he was “not the deciding person on whether charges [would be] filed” in the Hunter case. Weiss has denied those allegations.

Raskin first said the appointment is an example of “the rule of law and the justice system working itself out the way that it does” before saying “obviously, it’s bumpy and this side or that side doesn’t necessarily prefer this course of events, but our job I think as political people is to allow the justice system to run its course.” (RELATED: Turley Warns Weiss Appointment Has Major Downside)

Raskin was then confronted with recent allegations that Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden, were involved in shady business dealings. Raskin first tried to dodge the question before admitting that Hunter was “addicted to drugs and did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things.”

Raskin also said Americans should let the Justice Department “do their job.”

“And with the collapse of the plea agreement that he had apparently worked out with Hunter Biden, now he wants to be certain that he’s got the authority to bring charges wherever he wants,” Raskin said in regard to Weiss’ appointment.

Weiss’ appointment has drawn criticism from those on the right who argue Weiss was already part of the alleged problem in allowing Hunter to obtain a sweetheart deal .