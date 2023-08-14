Andy McCarthy Warns Special Counsel Has Ace In The Hole That Will Help Biden Win Reelection

Former U.S. assistant attorney Andy McCarthy said Monday on Fox News that newly appointed special counsel David Weiss may have a way to ensure President Joe Biden wins his reelection campaign.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that Weiss would be appointed special counsel to continue the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss came under scrutiny after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that Weiss was not in control of the Hunter investigation. Weiss allegedly told a group of law enforcement officials in an Oct. 22 email that he was “not the deciding person on whether charges [would be] filed” in the Hunter case.

Weiss has denied those allegations. (RELATED: Turley Warns Weiss Appointment Makes Garland Impeachment Inquiry Likely)

McCarthy said he prefers to refer to Weiss as a “sham” rather than a special counsel, arguing the appointment was solely political.

“What Garland is doing, is assigning the case to Weiss, which is no change cause it has been assigned to him since 2018, and labeling him a special counsel but he is not a special counsel under the regulations of the Justice Department for that process. And the reason he is doing that is to try to convey the impression to people that there is some kind of independent integrity to this investigation, which is laughable given the way it has been conducted to this point.”

“If Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee, and if he is standing up before 60 million Americans and gets a question about this, the investigation is still ongoing, you know, sometimes they take years, can he defer? Secondly, if Jim Jordan and James Comer on the house side want to hold a hearing on this and call key witnesses before them, can they decline at this point?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“They can decline Bill because it is political. You know, they won’t be able to make them answer questions. But I do think what they ought to be asking questions about is how much of the case is lost? You just had a report about Hunter’s lawyers kind of confidently saying if the deal is gone, so be it. I don’t blame them for that. Remember the whatsapp message that everybody got spun up about about a month ago? I would remind people the sequence is Hunter does this extortion message where he says his dad is sitting with him, they’re pressuring the Chinese guys and within eight days they start sending $5 million that gets into the Biden family coffers over the next number of weeks. That call, that whatsapp message happened on July 30th, 2017. The $5 million went on August 8th, 2017. Today is August 14th, 2023.”

“The statute of limitations for most federal crimes is five years, for tax crimes it’s six years. All of that stuff is time barred at this point because Weiss never indicted the case. All he needed to do to preserve this case was file an indictment. A statute of limitations would have stopped and you could negotiate a plea agreement from a position of strength because if they didn’t agree to plea you could file the felony charges,” he continued.

McCarthy then said Weiss’ appointment could serve as a booster for Biden’s re-election efforts.

“It’s a twofold decision,” McCarthy said on Weiss’ appointment. “On the front end, Weiss makes the case against Hunter disappear by not charging it so the statute of limitations is eating all of these charges. This behavior goes from 2014 through 2018. Almost all of it is gone. On the back end the special counsel ‘designation’ allows him to write a report. So at some propitious moment during next year during the election season he will drop a report saying ‘you know I’ve looked at this and President Biden had nothing to do with it.'”