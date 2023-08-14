Boat Explodes In Popular Summer Vacation Spot, Injuring 16 People And Sending Several To Hospital

Sixteen people were injured after a boat exploded at a popular lake resort in Missouri, state police said Friday.

The incident occurred at the Millstone Marina at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Troopers tweeted. Gas fumes reportedly accrued in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion. Fifteen of the injured were reportedly on board the boat while the sixteenth injured person was on the dock. They sustained injuries varying from “minor to moderate,” the Troopers added. (RELATED: Yacht Reportedly Owned By Star Poker Player Bursts Into Flames)

Troopers are investigating a boat explosion at the Millstone Marina at Lake of the Ozarks. Gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion. A total of 16 people have been injured (15 on the boat and 1 on the dock). They range from minor to moderate. pic.twitter.com/U4aMbjTzne — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 11, 2023

The driver, 41-year-old Matthew Simcox started the motorboat, which was fueling at the Millstone Marina gas docks, causing the explosion in the engine compartment, according to an incident report released by the Troopers. The injured reportedly were six to 43 years old and included three teenagers with moderate injuries and three children aged 12 and under with minor injuries. Ten of the injured reportedly were females, and only two of the 10 adults had moderate injuries. Three passengers were reportedly ejected from the boat from the force of the explosion. Most of the moderately injured were transported to Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, while most minor injuries were treated at the scene, the report noted.

The Troopers are investigating the explosion, per the tweet.

In a similar incident, two women lost their lives and another woman and two men suffered burns after a 35-foot powerboat caught fire and exploded on Aug. 5 while at a fuel dock at Alamitos Bay, California, NBC News reported.