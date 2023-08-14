‘Completely Heartbroken’: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Speaks Out On Devastating Hawaii Fires

Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his thoughts on the catastrophic Hawaiian wildfires Monday.

“Hey, everybody. I know that by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands,” The Rock said. “I live in Maui, and I’m completely heartbroken over this. And I know all of you are, too. Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking. Thank you guys around the world for all of your love, your support, your light, your prayers. Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.” (RELATED: Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Hits 80, Officials Say)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

He then informed his followers he’s been partnering with organizations in Hawaii to help organize effective relief efforts.

In an Instagram caption, the prolific action star encouraged Hawaiian workers to remain resilient in the face of the tragedy.

“First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you,” he wrote.

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong. More to come,” he added.

The Hawaiian wildfires have reportedly killed 96 people, burned the historic resort city to Lahaina to a crisp and caused tens of thousands of tourists and locals to evacuate and seek shelter. The disaster is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. FEMA claims the resort town will cost $5.5 billion to rebuild.