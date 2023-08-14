Nestle USA Announces Recall Of Cookie Dough Product Over ‘Foreign Material’

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bars (16.5 oz) due to the potential presence of wood fragments, according to a Thursday press release.

The company made the decision after a small number of consumers reached out to report the issue, Nestlé wrote in a press release. The recall is targeted and focuses solely on two specific batches of “break and bake” bars manufactured on April 24 and 25, 2023. The recall does not apply to other Nestlé products.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” Nestlé wrote. (RELATED: Grocery Chain Says Food Product Contains Bugs, Issues Recall In 7 States)

Consumers are encouraged to return the product to the retailer from which it was purchased to receive a replacement product or refund. Nestlé is also collaborating with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and fully cooperating with the agency’s directives.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” Nestlé wrote. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

In Oct. 2022, Nestlé voluntarily recalled its refrigerated ready-to-bake product, the Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, due to the possibility of white plastic pieces being present in the product, reported ABC.