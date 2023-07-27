Trader Joe’s Says Broccoli Cheddar Soup Contains Bugs, Issues Recall In 7 States

Trader’s Joes has issued a recall of the company’s branded soup, affecting products across seven states, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was recalled because it “has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” according to the FDA’s recall notice. The product’s manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, issued the recall. Cases with use-by dates between July 18 and Sept. 15, 2023, are directly affected, according to a Thursday announcement from Trader Joe’s.

The recall will affect 10,889 cases of the soup sold across seven states: Washington, Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Salmonella Outbreak Causes Cookie Dough Recall)

The agency said in a recall notice that Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup “has insects in the frozen broccoli florets.” https://t.co/dgouLOGk9q — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 27, 2023

“No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the company’s announcement reads.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the announcement continues. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The soup recall marks the second recall of the week for Trader Joe’s after the grocery chain announced a recall of two kinds of cookies over concerns they “may contain rocks.”

Trader Joe’s operates approximately 530 stores around the United States, according to the Associated Press.