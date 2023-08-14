Peyton Manning Is Returning To The University Of Tennessee As A Professor

I would sign up in a heartbeat if I was a student.

We all know who Peyton Manning is — legendary NFL quarterback, two-time Super Bowl champion, college football superstar at the University of Tennessee (UT) — yeah, that guy. Well, he’s making a return to his alma mater, and doing so in the coolest way imaginable — as a professor.

Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed by the College of Communication and Information as a professor of practice for the fall 2023 term. Throughout the academic year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will be in classes as a featured expert and will work with the university’s staff to help the education experience of UT CCI students.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information stated. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.” (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Outright Clowned Over Wearing ‘Sports Bra’ At Training Camp)

On top of that, Manning will also be coming back to the university for a bargain. As Mazer stated, his new role will be in “true Volunteer” spirit.

Peyton Manning (’97) joins the College of Communication & Information as a professor of practice this fall. A nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur, and sports commentator, Manning will provide transformational learning opportunities. More: https://t.co/Ji1Ii6lQLq pic.twitter.com/pD81n6SdXg — UT College of Communication & Information (@UTCCI) August 14, 2023

So incredibly cool … take advantage, Tennessee students!