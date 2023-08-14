Editorial

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Outright Clowned Over Wearing ‘Sports Bra’ At Training Camp

Coach Connor Senger and quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals participate in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
What on earth is this man wearing?

Arizona Cardinals superstar quarterback Kyler Murray might not have to deal with any defenses over the next few weeks because of the preseason and recovering from a torn ACL, but he hasn’t been able to avoid the outright roasting he’s been getting (and absolutely deserves) over the … let’s be honest here … sports bra he’s been wearing throughout training camp.

The photos of Kyler Murray wearing the sports bra have been going viral on X Twitter recently, and you know how the black X blue bird does … they completely clowned him for it.

Just check out this comedic gold:

Murray is actually wearing a Catapult Sports vest, which is meant to collect data on a player, but I couldn’t care less about any of that … it looks like a sports bra, and you know the old quote: “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” (RELATED: FIU Football Unveils New Jerseys And They’re Easily The Greatest Of All Time)

It’s a sports bra. Put a jersey on, Kyler.