Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Outright Clowned Over Wearing ‘Sports Bra’ At Training Camp

What on earth is this man wearing?

Arizona Cardinals superstar quarterback Kyler Murray might not have to deal with any defenses over the next few weeks because of the preseason and recovering from a torn ACL, but he hasn’t been able to avoid the outright roasting he’s been getting (and absolutely deserves) over the … let’s be honest here … sports bra he’s been wearing throughout training camp.

The photos of Kyler Murray wearing the sports bra have been going viral on X Twitter recently, and you know how the black X blue bird does … they completely clowned him for it.

Just check out this comedic gold:

Say what you want about #Lions QB Jared Goff, at least he isn’t out at Allen Park wearing a sports bra, like #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wk7aNDSQsE — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 13, 2023

What in the hell is wrong with Kyler Murray? Is he going to paint his fingernails next? pic.twitter.com/1V5N5AJjpK — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 12, 2023

Why is Kyler Murray wearing a sports bra? pic.twitter.com/D27pxWY7o0 — The Gaydos and Chad Show on KTAR News 92.3 (@GaydosAndChad) August 11, 2023

Kyler Murray is being made fun of by a bunch of people who don’t know what a heart rate monitor is. — Analytics of Dynasty (@McNamaraDynasty) August 13, 2023

Murray is actually wearing a Catapult Sports vest, which is meant to collect data on a player, but I couldn’t care less about any of that … it looks like a sports bra, and you know the old quote: “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” (RELATED: FIU Football Unveils New Jerseys And They’re Easily The Greatest Of All Time)

It’s a sports bra. Put a jersey on, Kyler.