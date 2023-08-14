REPORT: Georgia Court Briefly Posts Potential Trump Charges, Removes Them With No Explanation

A Georgia court allegedly briefly posted a document Monday showing more charges for former President Donald Trump before removing it without any explanation, Reuters reported.

The Fulton County court website posted a document Monday listing several criminal charges against Trump in relation to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, Reuters reported. The document was allegedly yanked off the site and the District Attorney’s office said no charges have been filed against the former president, Reuters reported.

“The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said, according to Reuters. “Beyond that we cannot comment.” (RELATED: CNN’s Legal Analyst Catches Himself After Saying GA Prosecutor Targeting Trump Circle Is ‘Really Alarming’)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to issue more than a dozen indictments in Georgia before a grand jury regarding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Willis is reportedly seeking conspiracy and racketeering charges, according to CNN. Willis is reportedly focusing on alleged pressure on election officials, the attempt to put forward alternate electors to vote for Trump and a voting system breach in Coffee County, CNN noted.

Prosecutors allegedly have text messages and emails linking Trump’s legal team to the voting system breach in Coffee County, CNN reported.