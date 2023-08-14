‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Slams Hollywood For Putting Out ‘Garbage Movies’

Famous actor Zachary Levi, who starred in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” slammed Hollywood for putting out movies that were “garbage,” in spite of the fact his movie was a box office flop.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,” Levi said to the crowd at Fan Expo Chicago, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW). “How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?'” Levi reportedly said, while the crowd applauded and cheered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi)

Levi went on to address what he perceived to be the back-handed approach the studios were taking when they released films they allegedly knew would crash and burn.

“They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot,” he said, according to EW. Interestingly, his movie, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” flopped in theaters and wasn’t well received by fans. (RELATED: Stephen Amell Walks Back ‘Misinterpreted Comment’ About Hollywood Strike)

The highly controversial actor isn’t a stranger to stirring up waves with his commentary. He has recently gone on public rants about Dwayne Johnson, blaming him for the ultimate failure of “Shazam!,” according to Decider. The famous actor has also voiced his support for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

“We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot,” he said, per Decider.