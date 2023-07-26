Stunt Performer Mike Massa Sets Himself On Fire During Hollywood Strike

Actor and stunt performer Mike Massa set himself on fire Tuesday at an actor’s picket line in Atlanta, Georgia, in protest of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Massa, a stunt double for Harrison Ford, set fire to his clothing in front of fellow actors and writers who are also on strike. The bold, fiery display of protest was a visual representation of the SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing push for fair pay and working conditions, according to Polygon.

Massa recently worked with Ford as a stunt double on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Fellow protesters cheered him on, encouraging a change in their workplace. Massa sported a strike sign while executing his stunt with the help of a fire crew on standby, as well as the use of special fire-retardant materials, according to Polygon.

The crowd roared in support of Massa’s dramatic presentation.

“Hunger Games” actress Elena Sanchez posted a video of the stunt to Twitter. “We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP,” Sanchez’s caption reads.

Actors went on strike July 14, officially joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May. The dual strike represents a historical movement by both parties, which effectively cripples the majority of all Hollywood productions and affects major studios, actors, writers and streaming networks. The strike remains ongoing while both parties negotiate a new contract and workplace terms with the AMPTP. (RELATED: Get Prepared For A Year Of Reruns If The Writers Strike Doesn’t End By Friday)

Writers and actors are looking for fair pay from streaming profits and are demanding job protection in the wake of the use of artificial intelligence in television and film.

Stunt coordinators are seeking overtime pay in compensation for what they have described as “abusively long hours on set,” according to Polygon.