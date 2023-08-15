Blinken Fails To Mention China By Name During Preview Of Asia Summit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken failed to mention China by name during his Tuesday remarks on the upcoming Asia Summit.

Blinken said that President Joe Biden would meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David to discuss shared geopolitical interests. The Friday meeting will be be the start of, “a new era in trilateral cooperation” between the two countries and the U.S., Blinken said.

He also mentioned that the United States hopes to partner with South Korea and Japan in addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but did not mention China’s role in supporting Russia. (RELATED: ‘Clearly Diluted’: Critics See Massive Holes In Biden’s New China Restrictions)

“This summit comes at a moment when our region and the world are being tested by geopolitical competition, by climate crisis, by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, by nuclear provocations,” Blinken said, “Our heightened engagement is part of our broader efforts to revitalize, to strengthen, to knit together our alliances and partnerships – and in this case, to help realize a shared vision of an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, prosperous, secure, resilient, and connected.”

Historic move by President Biden to bring Japan and South Korea – often at loggerheads over WWII grievances – closer together. This will make it harder for China to attack Taiwan, tending to preserve peace in Asia. Credit where credit is due. https://t.co/a1o1KXvjMR — Anders Corr, Ph.D. (@anderscorr) August 14, 2023

Blinken said that the three leaders will work together to outline ways to create a safer and more economically prosperous world.

“Together, the leaders will have an opportunity to discuss and to strengthen practical cooperation on a variety of shared priorities, from physical security to economic security, from humanitarian assistance to development finance, from global health to critical and emerging technologies,” Blinken continued.

A reporter, apparently noting that Blinken never mentioned China, quickly reminded him that the country “is also an issue” and asked how much attention the leaders would devote to it.

“So if you – how much of the summit do you think is going to be focused on China, and how much on North Korea, at least in terms of the security elements?” the reporter asked.

Blinken said that the focus of the trilateral grouping has evolved over time, with a current goal of advancing “a shared vision, as I’ve described it, for a free and open, resilient, secure, connected Indo-Pacific.”

“So I think much of what you will see come out of this summit are concrete initiatives that address the broad expanse of that affirmative agenda, including security questions, including economic security questions, but also including things like coordination on development aid, on humanitarian assistance, on shaping the use of emerging technologies, on greater people-to-people exchanges,” Blinken said.

He also said that he does not believe “any one thing” will “dominate,” but that “security” remains at the core of the countries’ shared interests.