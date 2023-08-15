Brawl Ensues After Lionel Messi’s Security Allegedly Beats Diner At Miami Restaurant

This is so Miami.

A bloody brawl allegedly broke out between a man and Lionel Messi‘s security Friday night at a Miami hotspot, resulting in both Victoria Beckham and her daughter, Harper, abruptly leaving. The fast exit was caught on video via the Daily Mail.

An unnamed diner made the claim Tuesday to the Daily Mail, alleging that he was simply taking a picture while celebrating his daughter’s 21st birthday. However, Messi‘s security thought he was attempting to sneak a shot with the greatest soccer player in the world and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, while they were partying at Gekko with the Beckhams.

The Daily Mail’s video shows the victim’s face completely bloodied and battered.

“They jumped at us; they kicked me out and punched me in the face,” said the man to the outlet.

WATCH:

Man, that dude got messed up.

And speaking of that guy, apparently, he was drunk and being “aggressive,” according to a Gekko representative who talked to Page Six. And honestly, I have a feeling that’s what was going on here.

Look … it’s Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest ever to play the sport of soccer. This man has won a World Cup, three Champions Leagues, and seven Ballon d’Ors, you know his security is going to be loaded and strict as a result. We obviously don’t know yet what exactly happened here, but if this guy really was being a drunken ignoramus around Messi … I can’t say I blame security for doing their job. (RELATED: PSG’s Neymar Moving To Saudi Arabian Club Al Hilal On Near-$100 Million Deal: REPORT)

Plus, I’m an Inter Miami fan. That man needs to stay safe at all costs.