Messi Scores Late Screamer With Spectacular Free-Kick Against FC Dallas

They call him the maestro for a reason.

Leonel Messi scored a breathtaking free-kick against FC Dallas in the 85th minute Sunday. The goal put both teams on level terms, and Inter Miami won in a penalty shootout.

Although Inter Miami had a terrible season before Messi arrived, they have now won four games in a row, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup.

The World Cup winner just scored his seventh goal in four games, scoring in each game he’s played in so far, according to MLS Soccer.

Lionel Messi makes free kicks look like penalties 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/H8H9Fll612 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2023

Messi has the most goals scored by any player in that amount of games in the MLS ever, according to Marca.

Messi opened up the scoring in the sixth minute with a one-time shot to the bottom left corner of the goal. Dallas fought back and took the lead. By the 70th minute, they were up 4-2. Miami had to act fast.

Fortunately for Miami, Dallas scored an own goal in the 80th minute, putting the equalizer within reach. (RELATED: Janitor Fired After Getting Superstar Soccer Player’s Autograph On The Job: REPORT)

Incredibly, in the 85th minute, the Argentinian stepped up to score a worldie from well outside the box. The goal was reminiscent of his first goal as an Inter Miami player.

The game went to penalties, where Inter Miami won 5-3. Miami now moves on to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC.