CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig Lays Out Disadvantages In Georgia Trump Indictments

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday that the disadvantage to charging so many individuals in Trump’s Fulton County case is that it would be a “lot of work.”

Trump was indicted late Monday night after a grand jury ruled Trump, along with 18 others, were to be indicted in relation to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump was indicted alongside Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis and others who defended the president in 2020.

“The hard part, it’s a lot of work. You’re not going to be able to try all 19 at once. That’s not going to happen. And you just never know how every one of these defendants, let’s put aside Trump. Every one of these defendants, even the people we heard of is going to mount a furious defense, as is their right to do,” Honig said.

Honig said the advantage to charging so many individuals at once is that it provides the “whole picture.” (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Warns Georgia DA Can Step On Legal Landmines If Trump Is Charged)

“They all work together as one cohesive entity towards an illegal end,” Honig said. “You have the advantage to pick off some low-hanging fruit and get them to flip.”

Trump was charged with violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Filing False Documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and False Statements and Writings.

Trump has also been indicted on charges relating to classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, alleged involvement in Jan. 6 and allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.