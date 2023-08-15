Fans Drag Sandra Bullock For Being Associated With Recent ‘The Blind Side’ Allegations

Movie fans are coming after Sandra Bullock and calling for her to be stripped of her Oscar, alleging she was aware about the drama happening behind the scenes with Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2009 for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in “The Blind Side.” The movie centered around the Tuohy family, who adopted Tuohy and helped nurture his football career. The former NFL star, Oher, recently came forward with claims the Tuohy family never adopted him the way the movie suggested they did, according to TMZ. Oher also alleged he was forced to live under a strict conservatorship.

Twitter users are calling for Sandra Bullock to lose her Oscar on the heels of “The Blind Side” controversy. https://t.co/uVcXchJjpt — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2023

The waves of controversy surrounding “The Blind Side” are not directly correlated to Bullock, but Twitter exploded Tuesday. Fans called for the famous actress to be stripped of her Oscar, based on the assumption she was aware of the alleged ill-treatment shown to Oher by the Tuohy family.

There is no evidence Bullock was tied to the situation in any way.

Some fans dragged Bullock by demanding she return the Oscar, while others took swipes at her morals by assuming she intentionally stood by and took credit for the movie all the while knowing there were negative connections behind the scenes.

“If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for ‘Precious’,” one fan said.

“So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories.” another user said in part.

“Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she didn’t deserve that shit,” Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker suggested.

The 2009 movie “The Blind Side” does not state or imply that the Tuohy family adopted Michael Oher. Neither does Michael Lewis’ 2006 book that inspired the film that won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. https://t.co/hHyELOOuO1 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 15, 2023

Other fans pushed back on the haters and attempted to clear Bullock’s name by reminding the online trolls she may have had nothing to do with this situation at all, insisting she shouldn’t be reprimanded.(RELATED: Hollywood Star’s Longtime Boyfriend Dies At 67 After Secret Battle With Illness)

“Not y’all calling for Sandra Bullock’s Oscar to be revoked. It ain’t her fault the real life people were exploitative scammers and thieves,” one user said.

Bullock hasn’t directly spoken out about the situation.