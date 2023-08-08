Hollywood Star’s Longtime Boyfriend Dies At 57 After Secret Battle With Illness

Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, died Saturday at the age of 57 after a very private battle with ALS.

Randall’s family confirmed his death in a statement that was released Monday, according to Page Six. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” they said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they wrote.

The family went on to thank those who had offered support and medical assistance to Randall during his silent struggle with the debilitating neurological disease.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” Randall’s family said, according to Page Six.

The family also requested “privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also referenced as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a “rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons—those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (RELATED: Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87)

Randall was a photographer who first met Bullock at the birthday party she hosted for her adopted son, Louis, in Jan. 2015, according to Page Six. They began dating soon after and remained together until his death.