Leo Terrell Throws Cold Water On Possibility GA Hearings Happen In 6 Months

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell threw cold water on the chances the case of former President Donald Trump in Georgia would see daylight within six months.

A grand jury Monday night ruled Trump, along with 18 others, were to be indicted in relation to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The grand jury also indicted Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis and others who defended the president in 2020.

District Attorney Fani Willis said she wants to hold the trial against all 19 defendants within the next six months.

Host Harris Faulkner noted a recent op-ed by Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy, in which he argued the Georgia case “could be the most enduring of all the criminal indictments.”

“Do you agree with Andy McCarthy on this being the most perilous threat to President Trump?” Faulkner asked.

“There are specific Georgia laws that deals with election irregularities. Other than that I think this case won’t see daylight until after the 2024 election.” (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says It’s ‘Kind Of Shocking To See’ Rudy Giuliani Indicted In GA)

“That’s really interesting because if that’s the case, then it would look a little bit more — I don’t know, does it look more or less political to you?” Faulkner asked.

“It’s purely political. This d.a., Harris, has been campaigning, she is an elected d.a. prosecutor. But she has been campaigning on this. Let me give you the reasons why. There are 19 other – 19 total defendants. They are scattered all over the country. They’re gonna have to get to Georgia next week. You’re gonna hear this word over and over again: continuances. They’re gonna have to get attorneys, they’re gonna have to basically try to get arrangements to get to Georgia. It is going to delay it,” Terrell said. “The district attorney said six months. I can sit here and tell you right now on Fox … this case will not take place in six months. Not at all.”

Trump has been charged with violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations’ (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Filing False Documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and False Statements and Writings,” according to the indictment.