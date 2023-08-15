Petition To Bring Back ‘Washington Redskins’ Name Gets Over 100,000 Signatures

Bring back the Redskins! God, I would love to see this!

A Native American group is attempting to rebrand Washington‘s NFL franchise back to the original “Redskins” name, and it’s gaining some serious steam as Americans left and right are opposing cancel culture.

You’ve heard of “MAGA,” now meet NAGA — the Native American Guardian’s Association — which is a North Dakota-based nonprofit organization. They’ve started a Change.org petition meant to gloriously bring back the iconic “Washington Redskins” moniker, and it fantastically surpassed 100,000 signatures Tuesday.

Created on June 21, the petition wants a return to the original name to benefit “the team, its loyal fanbase, and the legacy it represents.”

“The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture,” the NAGA petition reads. “It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration.

“Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team.”

Exponential progress as we crossed 100,000 signatures thanks to all our NAGA Warriors! We will #reclaimtheredskins @commanders NAGA is a 501-c3 non profit. We ask you to consider donating to the cause: https://t.co/5xPJ6SeKRZ — Native American Guardians Association (@GuardiansNative) August 16, 2023

Sign this! Sign this! Sign this! I cannot stress that enough.

For years now, I’ve been pushing for the “Washington Redskins” moniker to return, so it would be absolutely incredible to see NAGA pull this off. I signed the petition, and you should too. Because not only would it be cool to see the Redskins make a comeback and then load up on merchandise, but it would be such a massive middle finger to cancel culture and political correctness … as well as the entire establishment that supports that nonsense. (RELATED: Budweiser Gets Hilariously Blasted For New Can Design)

Sign it! Sign it! Sign it! America, unite!