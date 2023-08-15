Soros-Backed DA Rewards Boyfriend With Six-Figure Gig In Her Office: REPORT

Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price hired her boyfriend and gave him a six-figure salary, according to The Mercury News.

Antwon Cloird, Price’s boyfriend, joined Price’s office at the beginning of her administration with no disclosure of their relationship and occupies an office at her headquarters, according to The Mercury News. Cloird has a history of allegations of extortions, which drew the interest of the FBI for allegedly pressuring business owners for $5,000 to $20,000 to expedite permits during his time in Richmond, according to emails and documents reviewed by The Mercury News. (RELATED: Soros-Backed DA Facing Recall Says Her Role ‘Has Really No Impact On Crime’ | The Daily Caller)

The California Justice and Public Safety Political Action Committee received $6.1 million from Soros in 2018, and spent $699,647 on Price’s district attorney campaign in 2018.

“I see so many problems with it. I see problems with conflict of interest. I see a problem with nepotism. I see a problem with lack of transparency. It’s problematic in every way I look at it,” retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell told The Mercury News.

Price is facing a recall effort due to rampant theft and crime in Oakland. Price fired back against the recall effort, saying it was run by Republican Party interest groups and that the “DA’s role has really no impact on crime.”

“I begged not for it to happen, only from a communications standpoint,” Ryan LaLonde, Price’s top spokesperson who resigned two months into Price’s tenure, told The Mercury News.

Price did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

