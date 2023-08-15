‘You Used To Love Trump’: Attorney Alina Habba Pushes Back At Steve Doocy’s Confrontation About Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba pushed back Tuesday when Fox News’ Steve Doocy confronted her about the indictment in Georgia.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down an indictment Monday night naming Trump and 18 others in a slew of charges related to allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Doocy said Georgia has specific laws regarding election interference and cited a New York Post piece calling the former president’s indictment the “most perilous threat” to Trump.

“We do not agree that it is a ‘perilous threat,’ because we actually have inside information, so I love when people—” Habba began on “Fox & Friends.”

“What is that information?” Doocy asked.

“Well the inside information, Steve, and you know, you used to love Trump, I got to tell you,’ she said. “I mean, this is something I’m not gonna breach. Right, I have confidentiality and I have ethics and I’m gonna continue — but I think you need to understand something. When somebody is given a report, and he has reports that show that there was interference, and you can be advised by one lawyer that says ‘Oh no, I don’t think so,’ and you can have another lawyer that says ‘I do think so, and here’s some reports.'”

Habba said she and her legal team are aware of “issues” with the election in Fulton County and so, Trump had an “obligation” to investigate the results. She further pointed to Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton calling Trump “an illegitimate president” and not facing any charges. (RELATED: ‘That’s What You Just Said’: Steve Doocy Presses Trump Lawyer Accusing Georgia DA Of Corruption)

The 98-page indictment charged the 19 defendants with several charges that include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements.

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley, a Georgetown law professor, told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday he finds the indictment “troubling,” arguing that challenging the results of an election is not a crime.