‘That’s What You Just Said’: Steve Doocy Presses Trump Lawyer Accusing Georgia DA Of Corruption

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy pressed former President Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Monday, after she accused a district attorney in Georgia of corruption.

Habba accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of seeking the limelight by indicting the former president. Trump is expected to be indicted for a fourth time for allegedly discussing recount to possibly overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia with state government officials.

“Fani Willis has been making this quite the PR play for herself which ironic given the motion that Jack Smith filed on Friday,” Habba said. “She has been waiting for years for an opportunity to have her moment as I would call it and we see that a lot with corrupt DAs and AGs. It’s no longer about the law, it’s no longer about punishing criminal that are actually doing crimes, it’s about people getting a headline and there’s no better way to get a headline than to go after Donald Trump.”

“It’s about the indictment, it’s not really about the fairness or if he’s gonna get out and I think Fani is lining up and waiting just long enough to have a press cycle pass so she has her own single Georgia moment,” she said.

Doocy then asked if Habba was accusing Willis of being corrupt. Habba argued the district attorneys and attorneys general backed by billionaire George Soros attacking Trump are doing so for the benefit of the Democratic Party. (RELATED: ‘Election Interference At Its Finest’: Trump Attorney Addresses Arraignment In Front Of Courthouse)

“I think that what we’re seeing is—” Habba began.

“That’s what you just said a minute ago,” Doocy added.

“No, I said there are corrupt DAs and AGs and do I believe Fani is politically motivated? Absolutely,” the attorney responded. “I think if you look at how long she has waited to bring this, that is what happens. They’re backed by Soros, many of them as you know, it’s very publicly known. And they do things for the party, not for the law, not for the benefit of the state, but for the party and that is corruption at its best and we cannot have it. That’s not what lawyers are supposed to do. We forget that they become politicians. They’re really not.”

“They’re supposed to be lawyers, and judges, and AGs and DAs that carry out the law and look for the benefit of the state. This in no way does that,” she added.

The investigation in Georgia includes a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger allegedly asking him to “find” 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Biden in the state. Willis opened the investigation in Feb. 2021 after a special grand jury released a report recommending potential indictments in Jan. 2023 after a seven months of review.

The former president has been thrice indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom President Joe Biden’s administration appointed to investigate Trump. He faces 34 charges in New York for allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her from disclosing an alleged extramarital affair before the 2016 election.

He is federally charged with 37 counts for storing 300,000 classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago residence and for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.