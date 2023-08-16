Man Breaks Women’s Powerlifting World Record

A biological male reportedly broke the women’s powerlifting world record after mocking women for being weak, per the Daily Caller.

Anne Andres, a 40-year-old biological man, holds a ton of titles within the female division of powerlifting. This weekend, “Anne” set a Canadian national record for the sport as well as an unofficial world powerlifting record.

That dude lifted 463 pounds.

This is a man stealing a spot from a woman while calling women weak because they can’t compete at the same level as someone who underwent male puberty.

