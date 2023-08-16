Red State House Legislators Vote To Override Dem Governor’s Veto Of Bill Banning Child Sex Changes

The North Carolina House of Representatives met Wednesday for a veto session and passed two bills that were previously vetoed by the state’s Democratic governor, including one to ban child sex change procedures.

The bills in question, House Bill 574, which aims to prevent biological men from competing on women’s sports teams, and House Bill 808, which prevents minors from receiving sex-change surgeries or receiving puberty-blocking hormones in the state, passed 74-45 and 73-46, respectively, during North Carolina’s 2024 House veto session. Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper previously vetoed both bills, arguing that politicians were fighting “culture wars” with such bills and should leave the decisions to parents and doctors. (RELATED: Researchers Dismantle The Left’s Claim That No One Regrets Trans Surgeries)

“The veto of this bill was not only a veto on women’s rights, but a slap in the face to every female in the state,” McNabb said at the veto session.

“Republicans are serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors,” Cooper said in a prior press release about the bills.

Republican-led legislatures around the U.S. have pushed for veto sessions for similar bills, such as in July when Republicans in Louisiana overrode Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto on a child sex change ban, and in Kentucky when Republicans overrode Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in March.

And on the federal level, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduced a child sex change ban in July.

Cooper did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

