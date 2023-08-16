‘Biden Is Not Running This Government’: Steve Forbes Says ‘Regulators,’ ‘Far-Left’ Have Taken Over

Former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes said “regulators,” not President Joe Biden, are “running” the government instead of Congress.

Forbes accused the Biden administration of bypassing Congress through the use of federal regulations. A July 21 press release by the Department of Energy said the Biden administration has proposed 110 initiatives in an effort to combat climate change.

“The rule of law has gone out the window. Normally you have to go through Congress, go through a process when you want to make a change like that, but he is acting like [French king] Louis XIV, just dictating,” Forbes told David Asman, who guest-hosted “Kudlow.” “Biden is not running this government anymore, the regulators are, the far-left has taken over.” (RELATED: ‘People Want To Drive Gasoline-Powered Cars’: Former Trump Admin Official Rips Biden’s EV Push)

“They’re eager to get all the spending out there, create constituencies like was done with ethanol, once it is in, very hard to get away from,” Forbes continued. “We have all the wasteful programs draining the economy and reducing future growth.”

WATCH:



The Biden administration proposed new regulations on water heaters July 21, following an effort to regulate gas stoves. Biden signed an order declaring a national monument around the Grand Canyon Aug. 8, barring new uranium mining projects, NPR reported.

“You don’t have to own a resource or company, just control it through regulation,” Forbes said. “The auto industry is now becoming an appendage of the Transportation Department where their existence will depend on the suffrage of the bureaucrats there, people in the White House, not selling things in the marketplace.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced new proposed regulations for increased fuel efficiency in automobiles July 28, taking the required average fuel economy to 58 miles per gallon, according to a release. General Motors told the Biden administration that such standards could cost automakers as much as $300 billion, according to Reuters.

“They spend more, but the key thing is they are putting in rules and regulations, nobody pays attention to them, that are going to devastate the economy and turn us into European-style socialist waste state, like sadly seen in France, if they get above 1% growth, oh, break out the champagne,” Forbes said.

