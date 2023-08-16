‘Still Not Seeing Response’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Apparent Lack Of Government Effort In Hawaii

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard slammed the government’s sluggish response to the fires on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s difficult to put into words this tragic loss that continues to grow, that we’re continuing to see and experience and feel every time that there are more and more names and numbers of our friends and neighbors in Lahaina who have perished because of this wildfire,” she said. (RELATED: As Democrats Blame Climate Change, Massive Government Failures May Have Fueled Hawaiian Fires)

She mentioned that there are still over a thousand people missing and the death toll is expected to grow. The former congresswoman also claims that Hawaiians are still struggling and are still without power or internet.

“The sad part is we are eight days past this wildfire and I’m in constant touch with these community members and leaders. They are still not seeing response from the county, the state, the federal government to be able to go out and help them,” she said.

Gabbard said that Hawaiians have created “100% community-led” support groups to help each other as a result of the lackluster response by the federal government.

“They feel like the government doesn’t care about them and that’s a horrible, horrible disservice to people who have gone through a kind of loss that we can’t even imagine.”

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will travel to Hawaii on Aug. 21.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island,” a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read.