‘Hit The Bottom’: TV Show Polygamist Who Had 4 Wives Says There’s ‘No Reason’ To Marry Again After 3 Left Him

Polygamist and reality television star Kody Brown from “Sister Wives” said he is no longer interested in getting married again, after three of his wives left him, according to People.

Brown’s polygamous lifestyle formed the basis of the TLC show that followed the interpersonal relationships of Brown and his four wives. After several years together, Brown’s life has taken a dramatic turn. His dreams of living harmoniously as a married polygamist came crashing down when he lost three of his wives in the span of 14 months, People reported. He was previously married to Christine, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown. Robyn is the only one that remained by his side.

Brown admitted that his perspective has shifted since his wives turned their backs on him.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” he said during a recent interview with People.

He explained how he feels after spending decades building a polygamous family, only to watch it fall apart.

“I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface,” he added.

Brown thought his marriages would be a happy experience for everyone, and for a while, it seemed as though there was a decent balance between his wives and all the children. Things turned, feelings changed, and jealousy began to form between the wives, which changed the dynamics and began affecting the children. (RELATED: REPORT: Celebrity Couple Who Had Three Ceremonies Set To Divorce)

“I went in with these ideas about how idyllic plural marriage was going to be — but it was really hard,” Janelle admitted.

“Meri and I clashed on everything. Kody and I were amazing when it was just us, but the family dynamic was really tough,” she said, according to People.

Meri described her future by saying she is “keeping the doors open and saying yes,” and Christine clarified that leaving the polygamous lifestyle is a choice. “Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” she said.