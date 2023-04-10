REPORT: Celebrity Couple Who Had Three Wedding Ceremonies Set To Divorce

“One Tree Hill” actress Shantel VanSanten and her husband Victor Webster are reportedly set to divorce after exchanging marital vows three times during the early days of their relationship.

The celebrity couple first exchanged vows in 2021, according to TMZ. Webster officially moved to end the relationship by filing for divorce in January, the outlet reported, citing court docs. He allegedly said their date of separation was Jan. 10.

The reason for the couple’s purported divorce remains unclear, and was not listed on the court documents, according to TMZ. The “irreconcilable differences” box was not ticked off on the filing, the outlet reported.

VanSanten and Webster do not share any children. The couple was reportedly wildly in love when they first married in 2021, and opted to say “I Do” three times in as many gatherings, according to TMZ.

Their first wedding ceremony was a small affair that took place in a courthouse and fell on the same date as VanSanten’s grandparents’ anniversary, the outlet reported.

The then-happy couple proceeded to celebrate with wedding festivities in Napa and, later, in Luverne, Minnesota — VanSanten’s hometown, according to TMZ.

VanSanten is known for her role as Quinn James on “One Tree Hill,” and for playing Lori in the “Final Destination” movie franchise. (RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Announces She’s Getting A Divorce)

Webster is also an actor with credits on “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place.”