Chris Matthews Has Some Advice To Help Kamala Thaw Her Icy Persona

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews offered some advice on Thursday to help Vice President Kamala Harris thaw out her icy personality.

Matthews joined “Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar,” where he discussed the vice president.

“She comes off too much like a prosecutor. Like, she’s talking about people who disagrees with her on abortion rights — well, they’re not wrong. I mean they may be wrong in your thinking. You may disagree with them, but they’re not evil, you know?” Matthews said. “Always being on the attack doesn’t make you popular. Make the list of all the popular prosecutors there are — I mean, they’re just not.”

Chris Matthews on tips for Kamala Harris: “She comes off too much like a prosecutor…tell stories about growing up with a tiger mother…that must have been really tough, you know what that’s like” I don’t understand a politician that doesn’t try to be liked” pic.twitter.com/vhRPZeL3D5 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 17, 2023

“If I were in her corner — and I used to do this for a living — I’d tell her, ‘Tell stories about growing up with a tiger mother, an Indian-American mother. That must have been really tough … tell what that’s like. What it’s like having a Jamaican father? … Tell us something that brings you into your life.’ And everybody tells a narrative … you have to tell your story so that people say, ‘You know what? That’s not quite my story, but you know, I think it’s interesting. I wanna follow that person.'”

“I don’t understand a politician that doesn’t try to be liked,” he added. (RELATED: Kamala’s Culture War Stunts Are Making Her A Liability For The Biden White House)

Harris has been consistently unpopular as vice president, with her approval rating steadily declining since she took office. Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein recently attributed Harris’ low approval ratings to “sexism and racism.”