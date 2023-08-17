UK Judge Sentences 18-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Autistic Girl: Reports

A United Kingdom (U.K.) judge sentenced a man to six years and eight months in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl who is reportedly on the autism spectrum.

Dennis Rocha, 18, of the English town of Mildenhall, befriended the 12-year-old girl on social media in April 2023, according to the BBC. Rocha made plans to meet with the girl the following day and their contact ultimately became sexual, the outlet reported. Multiple outlets have reported Rocha is a U.S. airman stationed in the U.K., though neither the BBC nor the Wiltshire Police report corroborated those allegations.

*** JAILED *** A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of raping a child under 13. Dennis Rocha, 18, of Beck Row, Mildenhall, Suffolk, was sentenced at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court today (16/08). Full story: https://t.co/6cpucso5y1 pic.twitter.com/LfVnkc9GOQ — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) August 16, 2023



Rocha claimed the young girl consented to the sexual activity, The Mirror reported, citing testimony provided to the Swindon Crown Court. However, the 12-year-old girl has since expressed regret over the incident, not only for how it made her feel personally, but for disappointing her mother who wanted her to wait until she was older to engage in a sexual relationship, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Gets 27 Years For Urging 12-Year-Old To Be His ‘Sex Slave,’ Child Mutilation)

The girl’s mother told police her daughter had “difficulties with communication and doesn’t speak to strangers, make eye contact or socialise well, even with her friends,” adding that the young girl had been diagnosed with autism at the age of four, The Mirror reported.

Rocha, too, has expressed regret over the incident and apologized to the family. “I wish this never happened… and I am so sorry. I hope you can forgive me and have mercy upon me,” The Mirror reported, citing Bullingdon Prison.

Investigating officer DC Amanda Lord, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, contended Rocha sought out the girl despite knowing she was underage. “He knew what he was doing was illegal and had ample opportunity to cease contact with the victim, but continued and took advantage of her for his own gain,” Lord argued, according to the BBC.