DeSantis Allies Apparently Post Debate Strategy Memo, Reveal Which Opponent They Want To ‘Hammer’

Never Back Down, a super PAC associated with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign, apparently posted documents outlining a suggested strategy for the upcoming Republican primary debate.

The documents suggest particular attacks and points DeSantis should make in the Aug. 23 Republican primary debate. DeSantis is advised “to take a sledgehammer” to entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, The New York Times (NYT) first reported. Branding Ramaswamy as “Fake Vivek” Or “Vivek the Fake” is one of the strategies, per the documents.

“Take a sledgehammer to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Fake Vivek’ Or ‘Vivek the Fake.’” https://t.co/9sDCRfUiGt — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) August 17, 2023

Ramaswamy has risen in Republican polling since his campaign began. Outside of frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, who is speculated to skip the Republican primary debate, DeSantis and Ramaswamy are the only candidates with double digit support in the polls, according to the Real Clear Politics average. (RELATED: GOP Presidential Candidate Says He’d Ask Trump To Be A ‘Mentor’ If He Wins)

The leaked strategy also entailed a plan to “defend Donald Trump” against attacks from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, The NYT noted.

“Trump isn’t here, so let’s just leave him alone.” A proposed attack line against Christie reads. “He’s too weak to defend himself here. We’re all running against him. I don’t think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who’s auditioning for a show on MSNBC.”

The strategy suggests DeSantis should capitalize off both defending Trump and using the recent indictments against the former president, per The NYT. The memo also advises DeSantis to make the case he’s the obvious choice to continue the Trump movement. The report says DeSantis should utilize the indictments as a way to show how they’re a distraction to Trump, making him unable to focus on the country, according to the leaks.

DeSantis’ polling numbers have dropped in recent months, from 30% in late February to below 15% as of Thursday, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

DeSantis recently accepted a debate with California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.