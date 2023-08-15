GOP Presidential Candidate Says He’d Ask Trump To Be A ‘Mentor’ If He Wins

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday he would ask former President Donald Trump to “mentor” him should the Ohio businessman win the presidency.

“You’re in second place, right behind President Trump. If he called you today and asked you to be vice president, would you accept?” conservative commentator Brilyn Hollyhand asked Ramaswamy during an interview posted on Twitter Tuesday. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Weighs In On Whether He’d Take A Trump Cabinet Post)

WATCH:

🚨@VivekGRamaswamy on if he would be Trump’s VP if asked: “I would make the same offer in return” “I doubt he’d be Vice President after he’s been President…neither of us makes for a good number 2…” Watch the full interview now: ⤵️https://t.co/6nJuPEuNvb pic.twitter.com/NYr773skdh — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) August 15, 2023

“I would make the same offer in return,” Ramaswamy responded. “I doubt he’d be vice president after he’s been president. We share something in common: Neither of us makes for a good number two, but what I would ask him and where I expect him if I’m successful, I expect him to do it because he’s a patriot, is to be an adviser, maybe a mentor, actually, in some ways, to understand … this is where we did well, this is where the bodies are buried, this is where we went, maybe wrong, and what I would do different.”

Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in the Real Clear Politics average of polls taken from July 12 to August 13, 54.2% to 14.8%, a margin of 39.5 points, with Ramaswamy in third place with 6.4%. Trump also leads among Iowa voters, 43% to 17% over DeSantis, with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in third place, the Washington Examiner reported.

Ramaswamy has been an outspoken critic of the indictments of Trump by special counsel Jack Smith over allegations surrounding Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results and classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8, 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by the former president, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured a 34-count indictment over a non-disclosure agreement Trump’s attorneys reached with porn star Stormy Daniels, vowing on multiple occasions to pardon the former president on his first day in office.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.