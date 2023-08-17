Larry Elder Blasts Democrats’ ‘Everything Is Racist’ Strategy That’s ‘Getting People Killed’

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder slammed the Democrats’ narrative that former President Donald Trump is racist on Thursday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Host Laura Ingraham played a montage of liberal cable news hosts and guests, such as CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Rev. Al Sharpton, accusing Trump of racism over his use of the word “riggers” on a Truth Social post, suggesting that it is a stand-in for the n-word. Trump used the word “riggers” in reference to the actors he claims rigged the election results in favor of President Joe Biden.

Elder blasted the liberal pundits over pushing a narrative that “everything is racist.” (RELATED: LARRY ELDER: Here’s A Fiscal Fix: Politicians Cap Government Spending, Or They Leave Office)

“And Laura, who’s leading the charge? The Reverend Al Sharpton, who falsely accused a white man of raping Tawana Brawley — that’s how he got famous. Al Sharpton, who once referred to the black mayor of New York, mayor David Dinkins, as an n-word whore. Al Sharpton who was in the middle of the 1991 Crown Heights Riots that one Jewish leader called the most serious pogrom in the history of America. When are we gonna stop listening to Reverend Al Sharpton?” Elder asked.

“If you are a black conservative, you are, as the L.A. Times referred to me, as you know, ‘The black face of white supremacy,'” Elder said. “And the same people will attack the Republican Party for not having enough diversity, and then when they have black candidates like myself and two others — we’re Uncle Toms and we’re sellouts. You can’t win.”

Elder said that Democrats continue to make false accusations of racism to keep black people believing that America still suffers from systemic racism. He said that the Democrats’ “phony narrative” on systemic racism is “getting people killed” by discouraging police from engaging with civilians and doing their job.

He mentioned that he’s polling at 1.2% in a recent Trafalgar poll and that he’s about 5,000 donors short of hitting the 40,000 donor benchmark necessary to make the first debate stage.