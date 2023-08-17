Michael Oher Wrote About Conservatorship In 2011 Book, Tuohy Lawyers Reportedly Claim He Was Paid For ‘The Blind Side’

Following “The Blind Side” becoming a blockbuster hit in theaters and flying off the bookshelves, former NFL star Michael Oher released a 2011 memoir named “I Beat The Odds: From Homeless, To The Blindside.”

Randall Fishman, who is a lawyer for the Tuohy family, said Wednesday via Fox News that Oher was in acknowledgment of his conservatorship and that he knew that he wasn’t actually adopted despite a petition being filed in a Tennessee court that claims he was lied to about the documents he signed when he was 18.

Oher wrote that he “became a legal member of the Tuohy family” in his 2011 book.

“There was one major event that happened right after I graduated high school: I became a legal member of the Tuohy family. It felt kind of like a formality, as I’d been a part of the family for more than a year at that point,” Oher wrote.

“Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my ‘legal conservators.’ They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as ‘adoptive parents,’ but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account.

“Honestly, I didn’t care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren’t legally what we already knew was real: We were a family.”

Michael Oher claims that he first found out he wasn’t legally adopted by the Tuohys, and instead made them his legal conservators, in February 2023. It turns out he acknowledged they were his conservators in his own book, which was published in 2011.https://t.co/o233DKLdsW — OutKick (@Outkick) August 17, 2023

The Tuohy family’s lawyers are also making the claim that Oher received $100,000 from “The Blind Side” profits just like every member of the family did, according to the New York Post.

Fishman and Steven Farese Sr., who are the attorneys for the Tuohy family, denied Oher’s allegations, telling the media “a pretty simple (accounting) process” will debunk the claims, according to The Tennessean.

Michael Lewis, the author of the book that the movie was based on, spoke to The Washington Post and said that the Tuohys didn’t get rich off the movie — and the $250,000 that he received from 20th Century Fox was split with the family.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy claim they split the money evenly among the five family members, including Oher.

The Tuohys also claim that 2.5% of all future proceeds from the film, which equals around $500,000, has also been split among Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children (Collins and SJ), and Oher. (RELATED: Tuohy Family Speaks Out On Michael Oher’s ‘Blind Side’ Claims)

“Michael got every dime, every dime he had coming,” said Fishman.

“They don’t need his money. They’ve never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for $220 million,” added Farese.