Coffee Business Goes Viral For The Right Reason

A small business owner is going viral for starting a coffee company with her dad that advocates for social causes, but these aren’t the social causes that you would think by looking at her.
You guys have been asking for a happy story for a long time, and I’ve finally found one worth bringing you!
Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on today’s episode of The Reaction:
Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Students Reportedly Can Choose When, Where Their Pronouns Are Used)